BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video

BTS RM and Megan Thee Stallion are rocking the music world with their exciting Neva Play video song!
Updating its 75.3 million followers, the official BTS Instagram account dropped the video of the highly anticipated song, which swiftly garnered thousands of views across the internet.
The thrilling collab is released three years after the American rapper was featured in BTS’ 2021 hit song Butter.
Released on Thursday, September 6, the news of the collaborative single was first teased by the Wanna Be singer on Sunday, September 1, via her official Instagram account, where she wrote, "NEVA PLAY WITH RM OUT FRIDAY HOTTIES X ARMY.".
She further added, “This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before,” creating a wave of anticipation for one of the biggest collabs of the year.
Fans went wild for the song, flooding the collaboration with excitement and adoration.
Praising RM’s voice, a fan commented, “His deep voice... O.M.G!”
“Namjoon is so cool, Megan is so cool, and Neva is super cool,” wrote another excited fan.
“Nam's voice is pure perfection; I have goosebumps,” the third expressed, while the fourth penned, “BUCKLE UP YALLL!!!! HERE WE GO ON CHARTS AGAIN!!!!!”