Sidharth Malhotra pays heartfelt tribute to Indian martyr Captain Vikram Batra

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra, who delivered a stellar performance in the biographical drama Shershaah, paid homage to Captain Vikram Batra, a role he portrayed in the film.

The Student of the Year star took to his Instagram stories on Monday to mark the 50th birth anniversary Param Vir Chakra-honored Captain Vikram Batra.

In the shared picture, Malhotra could be seen folding his hands in honour standing in front of the captain’s statue.

He captioned the picture saying, “Remembering Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), the real Shershaah, on his 50th birth anniversary. I'm grateful to have had the privilege of portraying him on screen. His bravery and spirit continue to inspire us all.”

For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra was an Indian Army officer, who fought for the country in the Kargil War in 1999 and lost his life.

Later the Sidharth starrer Shershaah documented the life of this Army officer and won immense love for playing the lead role in the movie.

On the work front, after the success off Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra is in advanced talks to lead the cast of Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan and is also contemplating scripts these days. 

Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing

Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing

