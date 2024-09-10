Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’

Selena Gomez has gotten candid about life threatening medical issues that can put her life in “jeopardy.”
During a conversation with Vanity Fair for the outlet’s October issue, published Monday, the Only Murders in the Building star shared her motherhood plans.
“I haven’t ever said this...but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she explained, “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while…”
Selena continued, “[But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”
In 2015, the Rare Beauty founder was diagnosed with lupus. She also suffered from bipolar disorder back in April 2020.
“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people,” Selena added, “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”
For the unversed, Selena Gomez publicly confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023.