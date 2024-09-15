Trending

Akshay Kumar celebrates son Aarav’s 21st birthday with sweet note

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married in 2001 and welcomed son Aarav on September 15, 2002

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Akshay Kumar celebrates son Aarav’s 21st birthday with sweet note
Akshay Kumar celebrates son Aarav’s 21st birthday with sweet note

Akshay Kumar penned heartwarming words for son Aarav as he marks his 21st birthday.

The Kesari actor took to his Instagram account to celebrate son special day on September 15.

On the joyous occasion, Akshay posted a delightful photo of himself along with wife Twinkle Khanna and Aarav during jungle safari.

Alongside the photo, “Happy Birthday Aarav! Watching you grow into the kind and loving person you are fills my heart with pride every single day.”

“Words can’t do justice to how much joy you bring into my life. May this year bring you as much happiness as you give to everyone around you. Love you always,” he added.

Khanna also took to her Instagram account to ring in son’s birthday with heartwarming picture of them.

“Happy birthday Aarav. When I used to listen to you repeatedly tell me how much you were looking forward to your independence, I would feel that when you finally leave my home and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness,” she wrote.

Khanna further added “But I didn’t realise then that someone who lives in your heart never leaves even when they change their longitude. My world lights up with every phone call, every message, even if it’s about dirty laundry.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married on January 17, 2001 and welcomed their elder son Aarav on September 15, 2002.

Partial lunar eclipse and Supermoon to illuminate US skies on September 17

Partial lunar eclipse and Supermoon to illuminate US skies on September 17
Lily Collins breaks silence on Emily’s ‘break down’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins breaks silence on Emily’s ‘break down’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Scientists unveil new antibiotic to cure super gonorrhea

Scientists unveil new antibiotic to cure super gonorrhea
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage

Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage

Trending News

Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Shah Rukh Khan’s top 3 movies that turn love into pure magic
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Bilal Ashraf spends 'rewarding' moments with cancer patients
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Hania Aamir enjoys a delightful trip to Murree
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
'Jigra': Alia Bhatt drops teaser of Dilijit Dosanjh and her song 'Chal Kudiye'
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Mahira Khan shares throwback blissful moment with newborn son Azlan
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri laugh out loud in new reel: Watch
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Iqra Aziz slays black-on-denim for the soul: Photos
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Ananya Panday breaks silence on MeToo issue in 'Call Me Bae'
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Priyanka Chopra receives massive praise from Ishaan Khatter: 'She's a trailblazer'
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Ranbir Kapoor learnt about his future wife from tarot card reader