Akshay Kumar celebrates son Aarav’s 21st birthday with sweet note

Akshay Kumar penned heartwarming words for son Aarav as he marks his 21st birthday.
The Kesari actor took to his Instagram account to celebrate son special day on September 15.
On the joyous occasion, Akshay posted a delightful photo of himself along with wife Twinkle Khanna and Aarav during jungle safari.
Alongside the photo, “Happy Birthday Aarav! Watching you grow into the kind and loving person you are fills my heart with pride every single day.”
“Words can’t do justice to how much joy you bring into my life. May this year bring you as much happiness as you give to everyone around you. Love you always,” he added.
Khanna also took to her Instagram account to ring in son’s birthday with heartwarming picture of them.
“Happy birthday Aarav. When I used to listen to you repeatedly tell me how much you were looking forward to your independence, I would feel that when you finally leave my home and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness,” she wrote.
Khanna further added “But I didn’t realise then that someone who lives in your heart never leaves even when they change their longitude. My world lights up with every phone call, every message, even if it’s about dirty laundry.”
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married on January 17, 2001 and welcomed their elder son Aarav on September 15, 2002.