Travis Scott, Spotify excite fans by releasing concert film on 10th anniversary

Travis Scott and Spotify partnered up for a major collaboration for Days Before Rodeo’s 10th anniversary.
The streaming platform will release a short documentary to celebrate the American rapper’s one-night-only concert.
On September 18, the official trailer of Spotify Presents: Days Before Rodeo was released. The trailer featured sold-out show in Atlanta and a surprise guest appearance of Quavo.
The highly-awaited short film will be released later today.
In one shot, fans were grooving to Travis’ hit tracks including Mamacita, Drugs Don't Play, Skyfall, Basement Freestyle, and Quintana Part 2.
The head of Hip Hop and Artist partnership at Spotify, Josh Peas, shared, "Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo is an era-defining project."
"Leading up to the 10th anniversary of the mixtape and its release on streaming, we wanted to celebrate the moment and capture the energy it's brought to all the ragers," he added.
Then, Josh Peas further got candid about the partnership, saying, "As a tribute to the special night and something for everyone to enjoy, the release of the concert doc is the perfect time capsule to tell this story for years to come."
The hit album featured renowned artists including Young Thug, T.I., the 1975, Big Sean, Migos, Peewee Longway, and the late Rich Homie Quan.