Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy to be honoured by Portugal in unique way

Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s home country is all set to honour its legendary soccer star with a new 7 Euro coin.
According to Geo Super, Portugal has announced to honour Ronaldo for his remarkable achievement with a ‘7’ Euro coin with an image of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player on it.
The new euro coin with a four-time European Golden Shoe winner will be acceptable as a currency all over Portugal.
Ronaldo, who is also known as CR7 because of his jersey number, has to date scored 130 goals for his home country and helped the national team win some of the biggest titles of the game, including a thrilling victory in Euro 2016, and the UEFA Nations League trophy with A Selecao in 2019.
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner recently completed another milestone of his professional football career by completing 900 during a UEFA Nations League fixture against Scotland.
Moreover, the 39-year-old footballer, who was the most followed celebrity on Instagram in earlier September, became the most followed person across the globe after his followers in all of his social media accounts reached 1 billion.