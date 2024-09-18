Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy to be honoured by Portugal in unique way

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s home country is all set to honour its legendary soccer star with a new 7 Euro coin.

According to Geo Super, Portugal has announced to honour Ronaldo for his remarkable achievement with a ‘7’ Euro coin with an image of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player on it.

The new euro coin with a four-time European Golden Shoe winner will be acceptable as a currency all over Portugal.

Ronaldo, who is also known as CR7 because of his jersey number, has to date scored 130 goals for his home country and helped the national team win some of the biggest titles of the game, including a thrilling victory in Euro 2016, and the UEFA Nations League trophy with A Selecao in 2019.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner recently completed another milestone of his professional football career by completing 900 during a UEFA Nations League fixture against Scotland.

Moreover, the 39-year-old footballer, who was the most followed celebrity on Instagram in earlier September, became the most followed person across the globe after his followers in all of his social media accounts reached 1 billion.

Rodger Federer to apologise to Carlos Alcaraz for Wimbledon practice snub
Kylian Mbappé gives first statement after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win
Oleksandr Usyk breaks silence on shocking detention at Poland airport
Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Gary Kirsten sounds alarm over Shaheen Afridi's workload
Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown
Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open
Jordan Chiles files third appeal after losing 2024 Olympic bronze medal
Tennis legend picks between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president