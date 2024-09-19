Jennifer Lopez visits close pal after PDA-filled outing with Ben Affleck, Kids

Jennifer Lopez spotted at a friends house days after packing on the PDA with estranged husband Ben Affleck.
The Atlas actress jumped off her swanky SUV as she arrived at her pal Sherman Oaks' estate in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday.
For the day out, the On The Floor singer wore a white button-up shirt, distressed mom jeans and brown sandals.
The 55-year-old accessorised her look with gold hoops and signature sunglasses. She pulled her brunette tresses in a messy bun.
Soon after meeting with her friend, the Marry Me actress changed her clothes for the shopping spree opting for beige-coloured sweater, trousers and strappy heels.
The mom-of-two was photographed talking on the phone while holding a stylish Hermes handbag.
For the unversed, JL.o’s outing came a few days after she enjoyed lunch with the Hypnotic actor and their kids at the luxurious Beverly Hills Hotel over the weekend.
It is pertinent to mention that the exes are trying to maintain a cordial relationship post split as they stepped out for a family brunch at the Polo lounge with Ben’s two kids Seraphina,15, and Samuel,12, and Jennifer own twins Max and Emme,16.
About the surprise outing, sources told Page Six, "The Argo star could not keep his hands off” the Jenny From the Block singer and it was his idea to meet up."
“They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another,” an insider revealed.
For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck in July 2022, have parted ways last month citing irreconcilable differences as the main reason for their breakup.