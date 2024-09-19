Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez visits close pal after PDA-filled outing with Ben Affleck, Kids

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce with Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024 at the L.A County Superior Court

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Jennifer Lopez spotted at a friends house days after packing on the PDA with estranged husband Ben Affleck.

The Atlas actress jumped off her swanky SUV as she arrived at her pal Sherman Oaks' estate in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday.

For the day out, the On The Floor singer wore a white button-up shirt, distressed mom jeans and brown sandals.

The 55-year-old accessorised her look with gold hoops and signature sunglasses. She pulled her brunette tresses in a messy bun.

picture courtesy: Page Six
picture courtesy: Page Six

Soon after meeting with her friend, the Marry Me actress changed her clothes for the shopping spree opting for beige-coloured sweater, trousers and strappy heels.

The mom-of-two was photographed talking on the phone while holding a stylish Hermes handbag.

picture courtesy: Page Six
picture courtesy: Page Six

For the unversed, JL.o’s outing came a few days after she enjoyed lunch with the Hypnotic actor and their kids at the luxurious Beverly Hills Hotel over the weekend.

It is pertinent to mention that the exes are trying to maintain a cordial relationship post split as they stepped out for a family brunch at the Polo lounge with Ben’s two kids Seraphina,15, and Samuel,12, and Jennifer own twins Max and Emme,16.

About the surprise outing, sources told Page Six, "The Argo star could not keep his hands off” the Jenny From the Block singer and it was his idea to meet up."

“They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another,” an insider revealed.

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck in July 2022, have parted ways last month citing  irreconcilable differences as the main reason for their breakup.

Jennifer Lopez’s mom’s comments on 'Diddy' relationship remerges after recent arrest
Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere
Oprah Winfrey buys back rights to Apple documentary to halt Its release
Lady Gaga gives final verdict on rumours about her gender
Lala Kent reveals complications surrounding her second child Sosa's birth
Legendary singer chooses Kanye West over Taylor Swift in drunk confession
Lucas Bravo reflects on his retreat after 'Emily in Paris' series setback
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in custody amid witness tampering concerns
Florence Pugh shares exciting update on her relationship status
BTS RM reveals plan to perform live with Megan Thee Stallion
Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformer One's dubbing gets into chaos with cute distractions
Inside Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes's deliciously imperfect home life