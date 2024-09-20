World

Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections

Trump-backed North Carolina governor nominee denies controversial comments on the adult platform

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Republican candidate for the North Carolina governor lands into controversy after his disturbing comments on the adult platform resurfaced.

According to CNN, the Trump-backed candidate made a series of inflammatory comments on the adult forum a decade ago in which he supported reinstating slavery and called himself a “black NAZI!” and “perv.”

In between 2018 and 2012, he made explicit and disturbing comments on an adult website with the user name ‘minisoldr,’ a moniker Robinson frequently used online. He has also shared his real name and email address on his website profile.

Controversy was sparked after the disturbing comments by the state's first black lieutenant governor in 2020 resurfaced almost a month before the US presidential elections.

Robinson is facing constant pressure from the Republicans and members of Donald Trump’s campaign to pull out of the race.

Meanwhile, the candidate for the governor denied making controversial comments on the adult forum. In a video posted on Thursday, September 19, on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Let me reassure you, the things you will see in that story—those are not the words of Mark Robinson. We are staying in this race. We are in it to win it."

Robinson also claimed that he was a victim of a “high-tech lynching” by the white Democratic opponent, Josh Stein, while Stein's campaign stated, “North Carolinians already know Mark Robinson is completely unfit to be governor."

To note, Trump narrowly defeated Joe Biden in North Carolina four years ago by less than 2%.

