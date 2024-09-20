Alia Bhatt reveals 'Devdas' star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's impact on her

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Alia Bhatt cannot stop gushing over the Bachchan bahu and actress Aishwarya Rai! 

In a candid chat with Allure for Favorite Things Of All Time episode, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star was asked to mention her favourites from the Indian cinema. 

After Shah Rukh Khan, the Darlings star mentioned Aishwarya Rai has left a huge impact on her. 

"When it comes to learning or being inspired by somebody who's embodied dance in the most beautiful way on screen, I can't help but think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was absolutely and is still just mesmerizing," the mom Raha Kapoor expressed. 

" She instilled a direction and intellect in my mind and I would follow the former beauty queen's performances in my movies," the Heart of Stone actress alluded. 

Further elaborating, " Whenever I had to perform for a song from my film I used to watch Aishwarya's songs to catch her expressions." 

For the unversed, before the Darlings star, Aishwarya was the first choice to portray the role of Veera in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Highway. 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt, who announced collaboration with Punjabi singer Dilijit Dosanjh, has the film Jigra coming up. 

