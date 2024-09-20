Miley Cyrus appears unshaken with Maxx Morando amid ‘Flower’ lawsuit

Miley Cyrus is displaying unbothered vibes as she had a “Party in the USA” with boyfriend Maxx Morando!
On Wednesday night, September 18, the singer was spotted stepping out for a date with her lover, enjoying a Future Islands concert held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
This comes after the Late Night Feelings artist was accused and sued for copying Bruno Mars’ hit track When I Was Your Man for her 2023 huge hit Flower.
While Cyrus opted for a black sweater for her date night, her boyfriend, whom she has been dating since 2021, was dressed in a navy blue Polo Bear sweater.
The Angels Like You singer tied her hair into a half-up, half-down style and matched her outfit with black accessories.
Enjoying synth-pop tunes on her date night, the singer appeared totally comfortable around her boyfriend, who is a drummer for the rock band Liily.
To note, Cyrus has not been sued by Mars, but Tempo Music Investments, as reported by TMZ on Monday, September 16.
According to an insider’s revelation, the couple has been very happy together and has moved in.
“Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her,” told the source to PEOPLE.
Cyrus’ Flower, which was released last year, has won the 2023 Grammy Award.