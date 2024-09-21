Trending

Sarah Khan exudes regal elegance in a velvet saree

Sarah Khan is an epitome of royalty in a saree she wore at a fan met and greet event in London

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Sarah Khan is an epitome of royalty in a saree she wore at a fan met and greet event in London
Sarah Khan is an epitome of royalty in a saree she wore at a fan met and greet event in London 

Sarah Khan draped in a velvet brown saree at a fan meet and greet event in London with the aim to raise funds for Palestine. 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Sabaat actress shared glimpses into the outfit she sported for the glitzy evening. 

In the first picture the mom-of-one exuded grace while posing in the lovely outdoor setting. 

The second happened to be a close-up shot of the diva staring straight into the camera with her statement jewelry doing the talking. 


Sarah paired the designer saree with an intricately embroidered shawl to give her dress a decent appeal. 

Her choice of accessories was extravagant- with a silver choker necklace and earrings paired with a rather eye-catching turquoise handbag adding a contemporary twist to her classic look. 

For the makeup, the Laapata actress applied a bronze lip gloss, blush and a smokey-eyes. 

Shortly after the superstar's saree look did rounds, her ardent fans commented. 

" If 'Royal' had a face," one fan penned. 

" Looking so beautiful," wrote the other. 

Another effused, " No one like you Saru api!!!! most down to earth and real person in the whole industry." 

Sarah Khan, who married singer Falak Shabir in July 2020, is mom to adorable daughter Alyana Falak. 

On the work front, Sarah Khan revealed she will be sharing the screen space again with actor Danish Taimoor. 

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch
Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street

Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street

Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts

Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

Trending News

Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Kareena Kapoor recalls getting 'Main Hoon Na' vibes on first meetup with Saif Ali Khan
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Hania Aamir bears resemblance to Lilly Collins in' Emily in Paris' inspired look
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s ‘Veer Zaara’ celebrates 20 years with BIG milestone
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ faces brutal backlash before India release
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Alia Bhatt reveals 'Devdas' star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's impact on her
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Katrina Kaif chats with paparazzi at Mumbai event
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Maya Ali looks regal in white peshwaz for breathtaking photoshoot
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Alia Bhatt spares no 'me time' after daughter Raha Kapoor's birth
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Triptii Dimri recalls ups and downs on her journey to silver screen