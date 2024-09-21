Sarah Khan exudes regal elegance in a velvet saree

Sarah Khan draped in a velvet brown saree at a fan meet and greet event in London with the aim to raise funds for Palestine.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Sabaat actress shared glimpses into the outfit she sported for the glitzy evening.
In the first picture the mom-of-one exuded grace while posing in the lovely outdoor setting.
The second happened to be a close-up shot of the diva staring straight into the camera with her statement jewelry doing the talking.
Sarah paired the designer saree with an intricately embroidered shawl to give her dress a decent appeal.
Her choice of accessories was extravagant- with a silver choker necklace and earrings paired with a rather eye-catching turquoise handbag adding a contemporary twist to her classic look.
For the makeup, the Laapata actress applied a bronze lip gloss, blush and a smokey-eyes.
Shortly after the superstar's saree look did rounds, her ardent fans commented.
" If 'Royal' had a face," one fan penned.
" Looking so beautiful," wrote the other.
Another effused, " No one like you Saru api!!!! most down to earth and real person in the whole industry."
Sarah Khan, who married singer Falak Shabir in July 2020, is mom to adorable daughter Alyana Falak.
On the work front, Sarah Khan revealed she will be sharing the screen space again with actor Danish Taimoor.