Alia Bhatt dedicates emotional post to her father Mahesh Bhatt on his 76th birthday

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for him on his birthday.
The actor expressed her gratitude towards her father in an Instagram post dedicated to him.
Alia shared two images with Mahesh depicting their bond. In the first black and white photo from her wedding the Darling star was spotted getting henna on her hands while her father stood nearby dressed in a kurta-pyjama.
In the second picture, the duo was seen sitting in a relaxed position with their eyes closed.
“Sometimes all you got to do in life is show up .. you always did and always do (Sun emoji) happy birthday pops/g-pa (balloon emojis) there’s no one like you (thunderbolt emojis)," the actor captioned her post.
Mahesh's wife Soni Razdan and daughters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt also wished him on his birthday.
Mallika Sherawat, who starred in Murder produced by Mahesh Bhatta also shared a birthday post on Instagram.
“Happy Birthday to the one & only Mahesh Bhatt, You have been a profound influence on my journey towards independence, both in life & in thought. Your fearless approach to storytelling, often challenging societal norms & delving into deep unconventional truths inspired me to break free from the constraints of traditional thinking," she added.