Trending

Alia Bhatt dedicates emotional post to her father Mahesh Bhatt on his 76th birthday

Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt gratitude for 'Pops-grandpa' Mahesh Bhatt as he turns 76

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt gratitude for Pops-grandpa Mahesh Bhatt as he turns 76
Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt gratitude for 'Pops-grandpa' Mahesh Bhatt as he turns 76 

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for him on his birthday. 

The actor expressed her gratitude towards her father in an Instagram post dedicated to him. 

Alia shared two images with Mahesh depicting their bond. In the first black and white photo from her wedding the Darling star was spotted getting henna on her hands while her father stood nearby dressed in a kurta-pyjama. 

In the second picture, the duo was seen sitting in a relaxed position with their eyes closed. 

 “Sometimes all you got to do in life is show up .. you always did and always do (Sun emoji) happy birthday pops/g-pa (balloon emojis) there’s no one like you (thunderbolt emojis)," the actor captioned her post. 



Mahesh's wife Soni Razdan and daughters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt also wished him on his birthday. 

Mallika Sherawat, who starred in Murder produced by Mahesh Bhatta also shared a birthday post on Instagram. 

 “Happy Birthday to the one & only Mahesh Bhatt, You have been a profound influence on my journey towards independence, both in life & in thought. Your fearless approach to storytelling, often challenging societal norms & delving into deep unconventional truths inspired me to break free from the constraints of traditional thinking," she added. 

Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard

Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard
Ayeza Khan channels Poo from 'K3G' to mark Kareena Kapoor's 44th birthday

Ayeza Khan channels Poo from 'K3G' to mark Kareena Kapoor's 44th birthday
BTS Jin causes chaos in Milan with first-ever Fashion Week appearance

BTS Jin causes chaos in Milan with first-ever Fashion Week appearance
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children

Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children

Trending News

Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Priyanka Chopra adds mix of cuteness to Nick Jonas' camera roll
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Ayeza Khan channels Poo from 'K3G' to mark Kareena Kapoor's 44th birthday
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Saba Qamar unveils stunning photos from her Dubai trip
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Kareena Kapoor recalls getting 'Main Hoon Na' vibes on first meetup with Saif Ali Khan
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Sarah Khan exudes regal elegance in a velvet saree
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Hania Aamir bears resemblance to Lilly Collins in' Emily in Paris' inspired look
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s ‘Veer Zaara’ celebrates 20 years with BIG milestone
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ faces brutal backlash before India release
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Alia Bhatt reveals 'Devdas' star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's impact on her