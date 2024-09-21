Virat Kohli's lighthearted dig at Shakib Al Hasan goes viral during Test match: Watch

Virat Kohli is famous for his humorous gestures and lively antics both on and off the field.
Recently, during Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday, a funny exchange occurred between Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan that quickly went viral on social media.
Kohli came to bat after India lost two quick wickets in their second innings and played well until he was out to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
While, he was at the crease, the stump mic caught him jokingly referring to Shakib as ‘Malinga.’
Kohli said, "Tu Malinga bana hua hai, Yorker pe Yorker de raha hai (You have become Malinga, bowling yorker after yorker)."
Although he scored 17 runs, his innings was eventful, particularly because he didn't take the DRS after edging a delivery, which became a major talking point.
India's bowlers restricted Bangladesh to just 149 runs after India scored 376 in their first innings on Day2, giving them a lead of 308 runs.
In adition to this, Kohli has recently achieved a new milestone, joining the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the elite group of Indian batters with over 12,000 international runs on home soil.