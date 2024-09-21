Sports

Virat Kohli's lighthearted dig at Shakib Al Hasan goes viral during Test match: Watch

India's bowlers restricted Bangladesh to just 149 runs after India scored 376 in their first innings on Day2

  September 21, 2024


Virat Kohli is famous for his humorous gestures and lively antics both on and off the field.

Recently, during Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday, a funny exchange occurred between Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan that quickly went viral on social media.

Kohli came to bat after India lost two quick wickets in their second innings and played well until he was out to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

While, he was at the crease, the stump mic caught him jokingly referring to Shakib as ‘Malinga.’

Kohli said, "Tu Malinga bana hua hai, Yorker pe Yorker de raha hai (You have become Malinga, bowling yorker after yorker)."

Although he scored 17 runs, his innings was eventful, particularly because he didn't take the DRS after edging a delivery, which became a major talking point.

India's bowlers restricted Bangladesh to just 149 runs after India scored 376 in their first innings on Day2, giving them a lead of 308 runs.

In adition to this, Kohli has recently achieved a new milestone, joining the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the elite group of Indian batters with over 12,000 international runs on home soil.

Sports News

Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard
Patrick Mahomes spills key to strong family bond with Brittany Mahomes and kids
England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series
Joel Embiid signs three-year extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Al Nassr CEO speaks out about Cristiano Ronaldo impact on club
Graham Arnold's coaching tenure for Australian team comes to end
Simone Biles sends strong message with new tattoo ahead of American tour
Carlos Alcaraz reveals playing Rafael Nadal feels like 'nightmare'
Roger Federer reveals cons of retirement ahead of Laver Cup
Travis Kelce takes accountability for his ‘mediocre’ performance
Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match