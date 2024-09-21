World

Arizona allows residents with unconfirmed citizenship to vote ahead of US election

Arizona is unique in requiring proof of citizenship for state and local elections

  • September 21, 2024
In a major turn of events, as the US presidential election draws near, around 98,000 Arizona residents with unconfirmed US citizenship status will be allowed to vote in state and local elections.

As per Associated Press, around 37% are registered Republicans, 27% are Democrats, while the rest are either independents or belong to smaller parties.

The decision follows a "coding error" in the state’s software that cast doubt on the citizenship of 100,000 registered voters.

The issue primarily affected individuals who obtained their driver’s licenses before October 1996 and later received duplicates before registering to vote after 2004.

Despite the error, Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes insisted that ballots would still be sent to those affected.

However, Fontes and Republican Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer had differing views on how to handle these voters.

Richer argued they should only be permitted to cast "FED ONLY" ballots, as they hadn’t met Arizona’s proof of citizenship requirements for state elections.

Arizona is unique in requiring proof of citizenship for state and local elections.

Voters can provide this by sharing their driver’s license or tribal ID number, or by submitting documents like a birth certificate, passport, or naturalization papers.

President Zelenskiy to meet Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to the US?
England braces for thunderstorms and flooding this weekend
Japan’s Noto region under heavy rain alert as thousands seek shelter
Kamala Harris triples Donald Trump’s spending in August as election race intensifies
Donald Trump posts FABRICATED photo of Kamala Harris at Sean ‘Diddy’ party
South Carolina resumes capital punishment with first execution in 13 years
Kamala Harris issues ‘strong warning’ on intruders in interview with Oprah Winfrey
Iran calls Afghan diplomat over anthem disrespect
Virginia casts first-in-person vote ahead of US presidential elections
Lost cat reunites with owners after incredible 1,000-mile trek from Yellowstone
Mohamed Al Fayed used 'Royal mansion' to sexually assault victims?
Ukraine to receive ‘major’ financial support from EU amid conflict with Russia