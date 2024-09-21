Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry gets a new twist from Stefano Pioli

Al-Nassr's new manager, Stefano Pioli, shared his views on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

  • by Web Desk
  September 21, 2024
The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is not new, and the tradition of comparing the two players has been around for a long time, whether among fans or well-known figures.

Now, Al-Nassr's new manager, Stefano Pioli, also shared his views on Ronaldo and Messi after his first game in charge, as per Sportskeeda.

In a recent interview, Pioli asked to choose between the GOATS (Greatest Of All Time), he responded, "I think Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi; he has scored more goals than games played."

His remarks followed Ronaldo's 902nd career goal in a 3-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq on September 20.

Meanwhile, Messi returned after a two-month injury absence from the Copa America 2024 final, scoring two goals (26' and 30') for his team, The Herons, in his comeback match against Philadelphia Union on September 14.

This performance helped his team, The Herons, maintain their lead in the MLS Eastern Conference with 63 points.

A similar comparison was made earlier when Argentine football manager Carlos Tevez, who shared the field with both players, pointed out their differences in a 2018 interview.

He noted that Ronaldo's success is due to hard work, while Messi's skills come more naturally.

Sports News

Virat Kohli's lighthearted dig at Shakib Al Hasan goes viral during Test match: Watch
Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard
Patrick Mahomes spills key to strong family bond with Brittany Mahomes and kids
England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series
Joel Embiid signs three-year extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Al Nassr CEO speaks out about Cristiano Ronaldo impact on club
Graham Arnold's coaching tenure for Australian team comes to end
Simone Biles sends strong message with new tattoo ahead of American tour
Carlos Alcaraz reveals playing Rafael Nadal feels like 'nightmare'
Roger Federer reveals cons of retirement ahead of Laver Cup
Travis Kelce takes accountability for his ‘mediocre’ performance
Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement