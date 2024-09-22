Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez 'fears arrest' because of ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs

  by Web Desk
  September 22, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and her management team is said to be on a “high alert” in case she gets dragged into any of the ongoing criminal investigations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who was once her boyfriend.

As per Daily Mail, insiders have claimed that the vocalist’s team had discussions about whether she should make some public clarifications for being arrested with the rapper back on December 27, 1999.

One case was filed for the shooting of Natania Reuben along with two others right outside the Times Squares Club, leading to Jennifer Lopez spending around 14 hours locked up in a cell.

As the singer was dating Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during those days, she was taken into custody because a gun was found inside his car that they used to escape from the shooting scene.

While Jennifer Lopez was let out shortly after with cops clearing her of any involvement in the criminal activity, her romance partner and his bodyguard Anthony ‘Wolf’ Jones were charged.

Later on, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as well as his security man were acquitted with rapper Jamal ‘Shyne’ Barrow being found guilty and subsequently serving nine years in prison.

However, victim Natania Reuben “was left with bullet fragments permanently lodged in her face, and has always maintained it was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs who pulled the trigger.”

Now that he has been taken into custody once more, there is growing pressure for the investigation to be reopened with people suggesting that Jamal ‘Shyne’ Barrow might have served as a scapegoat.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly “stressed out.”

