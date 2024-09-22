Madonna makes regal entrance in head-to-toe veil at Milan Fashion Week

Madonna, who never seizes to amaze her fans with melodious voice and extravagant fashion, has made another stylish statement.
During her appearance at Dolce & Gabbana SS25 Women’s Runway Show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, Sept. 21, the queen of pop turned heads as she walked front row.
Madonna looked absolutely regal in head-to-toe lacy black veil, paired with a chiffon long lace slip dress, corset and the brand’s Devotion Mini Leather Top-Handle Bag.
She completed her look with a black fishnet tights and matching stiletto heels with a Mary Jane strap, styled with Alta Gioielleria diamond necklace in yellow and white gold.
The gold and crystal crown resting on her head made her look more magnificent.
Madonna was also spotted kissing with brand founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on arrival.
This appearance came a week after she graced the Luar fashion show at New York Fashion Week, on September 10.
During her appearance, the Materialistic Girl singer was seen walking to her front row seat, wearing daring thigh-high leather boots that made her stumble, however she recovered her balance and did not fall.