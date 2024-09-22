Unprecedented rains lash out most parts of Japan

World

  by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Unprecedented rains in Japan caused floods and landslides in the coastal quake-hit region of Ishikawa in northern Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its life-threatening alert level for the Ishikawa region. 

More than 40,000 people across four cities have been made victims and asked to evacuate after a dozen rivers in the region burst their banks.

Two of them have gone missing owing to the strong river currents. A further two people have been severely injured. 

Some 6000 households are left without power with an unknown number of houses without running water. 

It is pertinent to mention that 120mm of rain has been recorded in Wajima on Saturday morning, the heaviest downpour in the regions since records began. 

JMA forecaster Sugimoto Satoshi told reporters, "This level of downpours has never been experienced in this region before. Residents must secure their safety immediately. The risk to their lives is imminent."

Government official Koji Yamamoto told AFP, " 60 people have been working to restore a road by the quake in the city of Wajima but were hit by a landslide on Saturday morning." 

"I asked [contractors] to check the safety of workers... but we are still unable to contact four people," Mr. Yamamoto revealed. 

 Wajima and Suzu, in Central Japan's Noto Peninsula, were among the areas hardest hit by a huge 7.5 magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day that killed 236 people.

