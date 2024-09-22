Keith Urban reflects on Nicole Kidman’s emotions after her mother’s death

Keith Urban is sharing a vague update on Nicole Kidman’s emotional state after the sudden passing of her mother earlier this month!
During an interview with the Times, which was published on Friday, September 20, the Australian-American singer-songwriter and musician offered insights into Kidman’s feelings, saying that the Big Little Lies actress was “heartbroken” while breaking the news of her mother’s death.
Giving an update on his wife, with whom he tied the knot in 2006, Keith said, “Yeah, everybody’s good, man. Thank you for asking.”
The actor chose to remain tight-lipped on further details on his mother-in-law, Janelle’s death.
Kidman's mother passed away moments before she was about to win her Best Actress award at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival on September 7.
Learning about the tragic news, the A Family Affair left the event early, leaving a handwritten note to Halina Reijn, the director of her film Babygirl, to read on her behalf while accepting the award.
“Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed. I am in shock,beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. and I have me, go to my family, but this award is for her," read the note.
It further stated, "She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."
Nicole Kidman’s upcoming film Babygirl is slated to release this Christmas.