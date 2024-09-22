Max Verstappen's one-word response on FIA swearing penalty: 'ridiculous'

Sports

Max Verstappen will start at P3 at Singapore Grand Prix on September 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Max Verstappen has broken silence on FIA swearing punishment.

The F1’s governing body has given a punishment to the Red Bull driver for using swear language during a press conference in Singapore on Thursday.

Max is now obliged “to accomplish some work of public interest”.

According to the official FIA statement, “It is the policy of the FIA to ensure that language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, meets generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts. In particular this is true of statements made by participants in the World Championships and thus being role models both inside and outside the sport.”

Before making the final decision, the World Champion and his team were summoned to the stewards to share their side of the story.

However, Max agreed to talk with journalists in the media outside the room after receiving the punishment.

He said, "I find it of course ridiculous what happened, so why should I then give full answers? Because it’s very easily apparent you get a fine or some kind of penalty. So I prefer not to speak a lot, save my voice."

It is pertinent to note that Lando Norris will be starting the Singapore GP on Sunday, while Max will be in second position of the grid.

