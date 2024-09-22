Sci-Tech

Two cosmonauts shatter historic record on International Space Station

The Russian astronauts achieved a groundbreaking milestone on Friday, September 20, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Russian astronauts are wowing the world with their historic achievement on the International Space Station!

On Friday, September 20, Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, announced that two of their cosmonauts have broken the previous record of longest single stay on the ISS.

Mentioning their astronauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, the agency proudly announced that the duo has broken the previous record of staying in space for 370 days, 21 hours, and 22 minutes, which was achieved last year.

In September 2023, Russians Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin and American Francisco Rubio set the record, which now has been broken.

Roscosmos also said that Kononenko and Chub will continue to add several more days to their record before their planned return to the Earth on Monday.

By the time, Kononenko, 59, will also have achieved a remarkable milestone of 1,110 days of cumulative time spent in space over the course of five missions, further solidifying his status among the most experienced space travelers.

Meanwhile, two American astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, have unexpectedly remained on the International Space Station. They were planned to stay in the space for eight days only while being launched in June.

However, due to their spacecraft meeting unexpected problems, it went back to Earth, leaving them behind.

Wilmore and Williams now have to stay on the space station until their return in February. Their extended stay coincides with the same period when the Russian astronauts are achieving this new record.

