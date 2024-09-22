Microsoft unveils grand plans for Xbox and Halo's 25th anniversary celebration

Microsoft revalorized the gaming industry with the launch of Xbox console on November 15, 2001
Microsoft is planning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Xbox with enthusiasm!
During an interview with License Global magazine, the head of Xbox consumer products, John Friend, revealed that the company is planning celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Xbox and the Halo franchise.
“We have these massive, fantastic franchises ranging from ‘World of Warcraft’ –celebrating its 20th anniversary this year – to ‘Halo,’ ‘Call of Duty,’ to ‘StarCraft’ and much more,” he shared.
John further added, “We’re building plans for the 25th anniversary of ‘Halo’ and Xbox—we have such a rich heritage and history, and these communities have been active for so long, you have to celebrate that.”
Now, 25 year later, the Xbox has become a major part of gaming community and expanded into consoles, Windows PC and mobile gaming.
Since Xbox's launch, Halo has remained a significant part of it, with generating a whopping 1.8 billion dollars revenue from merchandise and licensing alone.
Microsoft's Xbox has strengthen its place with the addition of Popular franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Fallout, Elder Scrolls and more.