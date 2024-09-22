Entertainment

Liam Gallagher slams critics of his vocals: 'Softies can't handle it'

Liam Gallagher says his singing isn’t for ‘softies’ who confuse rock for pop music

  September 22, 2024
Liam Gallagher says his singing isn’t for ‘softies’ who confuse rock for pop music
Liam Gallagher says his singing isn’t for ‘softies’ who confuse rock for pop music

Liam Gallagher has knocked down critics who had rude things to say about his vocal power at Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois’ Saturday night boxing match.

After having earned sky-high hype for his reunion and upcoming Glastonbury 2025 show with brother Noel Gallagher, people slammed the Oasis’ singer for giving a “terrible” performance at Wembley.

A number of folks even went on to claim that they will be selling the tickets that have been bought by them for forthcoming gigs by Liam Gallagher.

Fast forward to a few hours later, he created his own boxing ring by hopping on X to punch down replies for a number of attacking tweets, as per Daily Mail.

Many fans of course came running to defend Liam Gallagher with one boasting, “Coolist f***er in Wembley last night! F*** them c***s who’s got their ears stapled to there a**e holes!”

Responding to this individual, the songwriter wrote, “Exactly. What do they think, this is a f***ing pop concert? Soft c***s can’t handle the punk rock vibes.”

Then, he went on to agree with some other similar users, who praised his gig from last night, where Daniel Dubois surprised everyone by knocking Anthony Joshua out in the fifth round.

Following the boxers power-packed clash, Liam Gallagher had taken before a mic, but his singing had allegedly been so pale that numerous people were happy they couldn’t buy tickets.

