Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with 'Jawan' actor? 

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Following previous rumor of sharing screen with Vaani Kapoor, Fawad khan is now reportedly making his Bollywood comeback alongside Jawaan actress Ridhi Dogra.

“The two will be cast in a romcom drama; the supporting actors are yet to be cast,” an insider told the Hindustan Times, adding that the film is in beginning stage.

They further added, “The paperwork was only recently completed, and the duo have been cast as romantic interests. The director’s name is still kept under wraps.”

To note, Khan’s last Bollywood project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016.

“The shoot will begin by the end of this year. The makers plan to release the film by next year’s end or the beginning of 2026,” the source added of the untitled project.

According to the sources, Khan will not be filming in India as all the shoot have been scheduled abroad.

“The project will be shot in several locations including New York (US) and London (UK). It matches the theme of their romcom drama,” they concluded.

Ridhi Dogra, portrayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawaan.

