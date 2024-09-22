Ravichandran Ashwin makes history in India's big win over Bangladesh

Sports

India leads the two-match series 1-0, with the second Test set to begin in Kanpur

  by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Ravichandran Ashwin achieved an incredible milestone as India secured a dominant 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test on Sunday, September 22.

The match, held in Chennai, saw Ashwin deliver an outstanding all-round performance.

He scored 113 runs in India's only innings and took 6 wickets for 88 runs in Bangladesh's second innings.

With this performance, Ashwin became the oldest player in Test history, at 38 years and 2 days, to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same match.

He surpassed Polly Umrigar, who held the previous record at 36 years and 7 days.

Now with 516 Test wickets, this is the third time Ashwin has both scored a century and taken five wickets in a single match.

Ravindra Jadeja also contributed by taking three wickets on day four as Bangladesh added only 76 more runs for their last six wickets.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who started the day on 51 not out, was the top scorer with 82 before being dismissed by Jadeja.

India now leads the two-match series 1-0, with the second Test set to begin in Kanpur on Friday.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez 'embraces' his new journey at Al-Nassr
Max Verstappen's one-word response on FIA swearing penalty: 'ridiculous'
Kyle Larson takes victory, two former NASCAR champions exist playoffs
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry gets a new twist from Stefano Pioli
Virat Kohli's lighthearted dig at Shakib Al Hasan goes viral during Test match: Watch
Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard
Patrick Mahomes spills key to strong family bond with Brittany Mahomes and kids
England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series
Joel Embiid signs three-year extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Al Nassr CEO speaks out about Cristiano Ronaldo impact on club
Graham Arnold's coaching tenure for Australian team comes to end