UK considers new sanctions against Israeli settlers amid rising tensions

Britain is considering potential new sanctions against Israeli settlers in the West Bank
As per multiple outlets, Foreign Minister David Lammy, who became foreign minister in July after Labour's election win, expressed concerns on Sunday about actions that are raising tensions worldwide.
Earlier this year, in February and May, Britain implemented sanctions on Israeli settlers due to violence against Palestinians by extremist groups.
Lammy suggested that the new government might take a similar path and look at further sanctions.
While recognizing Israel's valid security concerns, he expressed serious worries about escalating behavior and growing tensions.
"I'm clear.. if we need to take action, we will," Lammy said, noting that he is in talks with G7 and European partners regarding this matter.
Although he isn’t announcing new sanctions today, he emphasized that the situation is being closely monitored and that he is very concerned.