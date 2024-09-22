Entertainment

Florence Pugh calls out online bullying over weight

The 'Oppenheimer' star opened up about the nasty comments she's received regarding her weight

  by Web Desk
  September 22, 2024
Florence Pugh isn’t holding back when it comes to addressing the harsh criticism she’s faced online about her body.

The Oppenheimer star opened up about the nasty comments she's received regarding her weight, candidly sharing her thoughts on the darker side of internet culture, calling it 'a very mean place.'

While conversing with British Vogue Florence, 28, said, “It’s so hard,” adding, “It’s really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight. It never feels good. The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn’t the real me.”

She continued, “I don’t think it’s confidence in hoping people like me. I think it’s just, like, I don’t want to be anyone else.”

The Don’t Worry Darling star stated that she doesn't see herself as a model, even if she views photo assignments as "a muscle [she's] learnt to be all right at."

Florence said, “I’m not a model. It’s portraying a completely different version of myself that I don’t necessarily believe in. You have to believe that you deserve to be in those pages being beautiful. But now I know what I want to show. I know who I want to show. I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There’s no insecurities about what I am anymore.”

Notably, she has never shied away from calling out people who are shaming her or any other female in the field.

