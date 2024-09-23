Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have become parents once again but this time via surrogate.
The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, who diagnosed with breast cancer last year, took to her Instagram account to share the joyous news of daughter’s arrival on Sunday.
“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” she penned alongside the multiple pictures of their little munchkin.
The actress continued, “I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel.”
“I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded. Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese,” she concluded.
Mulaney also announced the news with the same carousel of photos along with an adorable video of him burping the newborn as she lay against his shoulder.
“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon. We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much,” he penned.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney tied the knot in July 2024 in New York.