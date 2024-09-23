Entertainment

Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney tied the knot in July 2024 in New York.

  • September 23, 2024
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have become parents once again but this time via surrogate.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, who diagnosed with breast cancer last year, took to her Instagram account to share the joyous news of daughter’s arrival on Sunday.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” she penned alongside the multiple pictures of their little munchkin.

The actress continued, “I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel.” 

“I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded. Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese,” she concluded.

Mulaney also announced the news with the same carousel of photos along with an adorable video of him burping the newborn as she lay against his shoulder.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon. We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much,” he penned.

Entertainment News

Rachel Weisz ‘felt terribly for Prince Andrew’ while watching ‘A Very Royal Scandal’
Florence Pugh calls out online bullying over weight
Justin Bieber Keeps distance from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' scandal to focus on family
Jennifer Aniston's ex recalls painful experience on 'Friends' amid their breakup
Tom Cruise sparks dating rumors with Maha Dakhil after cozy helicopter ride
Doja Cat breaks silence on Joseph Quinn engagement rumors
ABBA’s lead singer Björn Ulvaeus marries for 3rd time
Margot Robbie shocks fans by wearing heels in late pregnancy
Liam Gallagher slams critics of his vocals: ‘Softies can’t handle it’
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Matt LeBlanc feels ‘unworthy’ in ‘Friends’ co-stars' company after Matthew Perry’s death
Anne Hathaway proves friendship with David Beckham at Inter Miami match