Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber's love grows stronger after baby Jack's arrival

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shared the news of their son's birth on Instagram on August 23, 2024

  by Web Desk
  September 23, 2024
Justin and Hailey Bieber are basking in the joy of parenthood, as an exclusive source revealed the couple is 'even more in love' since welcoming their baby boy, Jack.

A source said to PEOPLE that Jack Blues Bieber, Justin and Hailey Bieber's son, has made the pair appear "more in love" than ever, over a month after they announced the birth of their first child.

The insider mentioned Justin and Hailey's recent sixth anniversary of their September 2018 courthouse wedding in New York City, saying, "They had a quiet wedding anniversary celebration.”

"They seem even more in love since the baby arrived," the source added.

The Rhode founder and new mother is "feeling great," according to the insider, and her spouse is "encouraging her to catch up with friends."

The insider said the new mum has gone out a few times without the baby.

The 30-year-old Grammy winner has "been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born," the insider continued, adding that he "wants to focus on being a great dad and husband."

Notably, On August 23, the happy parents shared the news of their son's birth on Instagram along with a picture of the infant's foot.

