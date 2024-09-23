Courteney Cox gushes over her charachter Monica on ‘Friends’ 30th anniversary 

Courteney Cox has taken a trip down the memory lane of filming Friends upon its 30th anniversary.
The renowned actress recently appeared on Rock4EB event on Saturday in Malibu, California.
She celebrated sitcom’s 30th anniversary during a conversation with People and reflected on her character.
Cox shared, "It's just insane to me because it feels like time, it goes so fast and I don't realize it. We used to say, 'Oh, I can't wait for this month' or 'god, it feels like forever.' I would never say that line anymore."
The popular series revolves around six friends living in NYC. Cox starred as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, the late Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.
She further joked "Monica is alive and well. Are you kidding?" when asked if she misses her role. Even though Cox has not seen the series "in a little while, but whenever I do come across it, I can't help but [watch]."
It is pertinent to note that Friends had 10 seasons which premiered on NBC from September 22, 1994 to May 6, 2004.