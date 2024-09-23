Zendaya reveals favourite part about job at ‘Dune: Part Two’ screening

Entertainment

Zendaya attended 'Dune: Part Two’ screening with co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Zendaya has opened up about her experience working on film sets and what she loves about her job.

On Saturday night, the model-actress attended Dune: Part Two screening in New York City with co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler.

She donned a puffy emerald green mini-dress for the event. 

A journalist Erik Davis started the conversation about the pressure of being a celebrity and dealing with paparazzi all the time.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress shared her thoughts, “love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this.. don’t get me wrong..but I am terrified of that part of it, often."

Zendaya explained that she wants be to be seen as “a person” first before a celebrity.

She added, “So I don’t know if I, either, can fully relate, but I definitely understand what you’re saying, and I think that’s what’s terrifying to me."

Zendaya concluded the discussion with, "I don’t necessarily know if I want or can handle all of that or want [that]...some people that’s part of it, they enjoy the power that comes from it, and I don’t know if that’s for me.”

The blockbuster film starred Zendaya as Chani, Timothée as Paul Atreides and Austin as Feyd-Rautha.

Dune: Part Two earned $711.8 million globally.

