Zendaya reveals favourite part about job at ‘Dune: Part Two’ screening

Zendaya has opened up about her experience working on film sets and what she loves about her job.
On Saturday night, the model-actress attended Dune: Part Two screening in New York City with co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler.
She donned a puffy emerald green mini-dress for the event.
A journalist Erik Davis started the conversation about the pressure of being a celebrity and dealing with paparazzi all the time.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress shared her thoughts, “love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this.. don’t get me wrong..but I am terrified of that part of it, often."
Zendaya explained that she wants be to be seen as “a person” first before a celebrity.
She added, “So I don’t know if I, either, can fully relate, but I definitely understand what you’re saying, and I think that’s what’s terrifying to me."
Zendaya concluded the discussion with, "I don’t necessarily know if I want or can handle all of that or want [that]...some people that’s part of it, they enjoy the power that comes from it, and I don’t know if that’s for me.”
The blockbuster film starred Zendaya as Chani, Timothée as Paul Atreides and Austin as Feyd-Rautha.
Dune: Part Two earned $711.8 million globally.