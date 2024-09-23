Karan Johar shares cryptic message on 'privilege' amid Coldplay India ticket buzz

Trending

  • September 23, 2024
Karan Johar addressed the Coldplay ticket frenzy in a message of ‘privilege.’

Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday, the Koffee with Karan show host shared an important message referring to the Coldplay ticket buzz.

“Dear privilege, I love that Coldplay and the mini Kelly always keep you grounded... you can't get everything you want my darling … Lots of love… Frugal,” the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wrote, revealing that you can’t get everything you want in life.

The Coldplay fever has recently taken over India as ticket sales for their tour in 2025 kicked off and got sold within no time.

For the unversed, the famous English rock band Coldplay will set the stage on fire as part of their Music Of The Spheres tour on January 18, 19 and 21.

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his next production Jigra, jointly producing the action-thriller with Alia Bhatt.

The teaser trailer of the film has already been released and arrives in theatres on October 11, 2021 during the festive occasion of Dussehra.

Also in an exclusive update, PinkVilla revealed that the filmmaker is all set to make his OTT debut with a big-budget web series for the platform Netflix. 

