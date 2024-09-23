Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?

Taylor Swift’s no-show during last night's NFL game has left her “babe” Travis Kelce heartbroken!
During the Sunday, September 22, game of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Atlanta Falcons, the Cruel Summer crooner decided not to make any appearance after attending the initial two games.
In a clip that is now viral on social media, the Chiefs’ tight end was seen in a miserable state on the sidelines of the field because of his inability to make any major contribution in the 22-17 victory over the Falcons.
During the game’s halftime, Kelce was seen staring blankly into space while sitting on the bench before rubbing off tears from his eyes, apparently due to his struggle to make any major impact in their 22-17 victory against the Falcons.
The crowd was quick to notice this whole scenario and filmed the moment into their cameras.
Kelce’s video soon went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with many fans flooding the comment sections with their different views and thoughts.
“He’s been Swifted,” commented a netizen, referencing Swift’s absence from the game.
One of the users expressed, “It’s heading in the wrong direction, and the relationship has run its course. I think it’s over.”
“Travis Kelce looks absolutely DONE,” wrote the third.
Just a day ago, the Lover crooner was spotted making a low-key public appearance with Gigi Hadid as they enjoyed a girls’ night out in NYC.