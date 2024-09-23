Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistani captain Fatima Sana vows to defeat India

Pakistan will play its first match of the tournament against Sri Lanka on October 3

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Pakistan will play its first match of the tournament against Sri Lanka on October 3
Pakistan will play its first match of the tournament against Sri Lanka on October 3

Pakistan women’s cricket team on Monday, September 23, departed for Dubai from the Lahore Airport for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

According to Geo Super, skipper Fatima Sana, before leaving for the World Cup, said that the team would perform well to win against the cricket rival India.

Sana told Geo News, “We should believe in playing well and carry that belief forward. When you play against a strong team, you play with more intensity. When facing a team like Australia, you must focus on giving your best."

She further added, “Last time we lost to India, but before that, we also won. We always have a good contest with India, and on the day, if we play well, the victory will be ours.”

Sana also asserted that she has no pressure as a captain of the team, and the management and players are very supportive.

Moreover, the Green Shirts have been placed in Group A along with India, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will officially begin its bid for the T20 World Cup on October 3, with the opener against Sri Lanka at Sharjah, but before that, the national team will play two warm-up matches against Scotland and Bangladesh on September 28 and September 30, respectively.

Pakistan’s Women's T20 World Cup Schedule

3 Oct: Pak vs. Sri Lanka, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

6 Oct: Pak vs. India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

11 Oct: Pak vs Australia, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

14 Oct: Pak vs. New Zealand, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistani captain Fatima Sana vows to defeat India

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistani captain Fatima Sana vows to defeat India
Sabrina Carpenter wraps up countdown to Short n’ Sweet Tour: SEE

Sabrina Carpenter wraps up countdown to Short n’ Sweet Tour: SEE
Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot

Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot

Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?

Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?

Sports News

Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Alcaraz breaks silence on Federer comparisons after winning Laver Cup
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Ravichandran Ashwin makes history in India's big win over Bangladesh
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez 'embraces' his new journey at Al-Nassr
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Max Verstappen's one-word response on FIA swearing penalty: 'ridiculous'
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Kyle Larson takes victory, two former NASCAR champions exist playoffs
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry gets a new twist from Stefano Pioli
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Virat Kohli's lighthearted dig at Shakib Al Hasan goes viral during Test match: Watch
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Patrick Mahomes spills key to strong family bond with Brittany Mahomes and kids
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Joel Embiid signs three-year extension with Philadelphia 76ers