Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistani captain Fatima Sana vows to defeat India

Pakistan women’s cricket team on Monday, September 23, departed for Dubai from the Lahore Airport for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
According to Geo Super, skipper Fatima Sana, before leaving for the World Cup, said that the team would perform well to win against the cricket rival India.
Sana told Geo News, “We should believe in playing well and carry that belief forward. When you play against a strong team, you play with more intensity. When facing a team like Australia, you must focus on giving your best."
She further added, “Last time we lost to India, but before that, we also won. We always have a good contest with India, and on the day, if we play well, the victory will be ours.”
Sana also asserted that she has no pressure as a captain of the team, and the management and players are very supportive.
Moreover, the Green Shirts have been placed in Group A along with India, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan will officially begin its bid for the T20 World Cup on October 3, with the opener against Sri Lanka at Sharjah, but before that, the national team will play two warm-up matches against Scotland and Bangladesh on September 28 and September 30, respectively.
Pakistan’s Women's T20 World Cup Schedule
3 Oct: Pak vs. Sri Lanka, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
6 Oct: Pak vs. India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
11 Oct: Pak vs Australia, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
14 Oct: Pak vs. New Zealand, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai