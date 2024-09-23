Princess Anne becomes King Charles’ right hand amid monarch's cancer battle

While King Charles is busy battling cancer, Princess Anne has decided to step in and become right-hand of the monarch.
To support her cancer-stricken brother, the 74-year old royal family member attended a notable event.
The official Instagram page of royal family has posted a bunch of pictures of Zara Tindall’s mother from the prestigious event in the Netherlands on Sunday.
“This weekend, The Princess Royal attended events in the Netherlands to commemorate #Arnhem80,” the caption read.
The Battle of Arnhem, part of Operation Market Garden, was the largest airborne assault in history and one of the most ambitious Allied operations of WWII.
Princess Royal made a grand entrance at commemorative reception, which featured a parachute display by The Red Devils.
During her monologue at the event, Anne paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of British, Dutch, and Allied troops.
She also attended a service at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery as a President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
The post concluded at, “where she joined veterans, Armed Forces personnel, and the public in remembering those who served and lost their lives. Her Royal Highness placed a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice.”
For the unversed, Charles went public about his cancer diagnosis in February.