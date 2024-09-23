Royal

Princess Anne becomes King Charles’ right hand amid monarch's cancer battle

Princess Anne attends high-profile public event as King Charles battles cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Princess Anne becomes King Charles’ right hand amid monarchs cancer battle
Princess Anne becomes King Charles’ right hand amid monarch's cancer battle

While King Charles is busy battling cancer, Princess Anne has decided to step in and become right-hand of the monarch.

To support her cancer-stricken brother, the 74-year old royal family member attended a notable event.

The official Instagram page of royal family has posted a bunch of pictures of Zara Tindall’s mother from the prestigious event in the Netherlands on Sunday.

“This weekend, The Princess Royal attended events in the Netherlands to commemorate #Arnhem80,” the caption read.

The Battle of Arnhem, part of Operation Market Garden, was the largest airborne assault in history and one of the most ambitious Allied operations of WWII.


Princess Royal made a grand entrance at commemorative reception, which featured a parachute display by The Red Devils.

During her monologue at the event, Anne paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of British, Dutch, and Allied troops.

She also attended a service at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery as a President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The post concluded at, “where she joined veterans, Armed Forces personnel, and the public in remembering those who served and lost their lives. Her Royal Highness placed a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice.”

For the unversed, Charles went public about his cancer diagnosis in February.

AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model

AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model
Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders

Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders
Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game

Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan

Royal News

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Prince Harry begins New York trip with high-profile dinner without Meghan Markle
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Princess Kate brother James Middleton admits his major failure
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Real reason behind Princess Kate emotional health update video
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall are becoming ‘PR gold dust’ for royals
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
King Charles, Prince Harry’s upcoming UK meeting details disclosed
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Prince Harry gets confused with Prince William at Kevin Costner’s event
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Princess Anne lays wreath on behalf of King Charles in Netherlands
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Kate Middleton spotted on first outing since cancer recovery
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Prince William, Prince Harry’s complicated relationship ‘myth’ gets busted
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
King Charles releases gratitude-filled statement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return