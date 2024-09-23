Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game 

Entertainment

  • September 23, 2024
Travis Kelce proved to be a supportive boyfriend with heartfelt gesture after his girlfriend Taylor Swift skipped NFL game.

The pop star decided to ditch her Lover at the Kansas City Chiefs Vs Atlanta Falcons match on Sunday. Although she attended the first two matches of the season.

Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne, an American artistic gymnast and social media personality, recently revealed that Travis offered her Eras Tour tickets.

During a discussion about Hollywood power couple on Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae podcast, Olivia gushed the Kansas City Chiefs star for his kind gesture.

After calming that she’s “certified Swiftie,” the former athlete recalled her interaction with Travis, “He was so chill. He was at one of the photo shoots I was at this summer.”

Olivia continued, “He was like, ‘Well, if you or Paul ever need tickets to a Taylor concert or need a hookup, just let me know.’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

Furthermore, Travis could not perform well during the latest game but still his team was able to win with 22-17 against the Falcons.

