Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow ahead of Duke's UK visit

The Duke of Sussex is set to make a solo trip to UK on September 30, 2024

  • September 23, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly faced a major setback ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s UK trip.

Recently, National Portrait Gallery’s spokesperson revealed that gallery won’t be putting up a picture of the royal couple that it acquired earlier this year.

The viral photo featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Harry standing side-by-side at the opening of the One Young World summit in Manchester two years ago.

Misan Harriman, the couple’s close friend, took the famous picture.

As per Express, the spokesperson shared, "The portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was acquired for the Gallery's photographs collection in May 2024.”

"Following cataloguing and its digitisation, the portrait was added to our website at the beginning of this month. There are no current plans to display the portrait in the gallery,” the insider noted.

Moreover, the Spare author is set to make a trip to UK to attend annual Wellchild Awards to honour seriously ill children on September 30, 2024.

Speculations are suggesting that he might visit King Charles and Queen Camilla after monarch wished him on 40th birthday.

Royal News

Prince William breaks silence over major change in his life
Prince Harry meets ‘distanced’ Queen as she surprisingly lands in New York
Prince Harry begins New York trip with high-profile dinner without Meghan Markle
Princess Anne becomes King Charles’ right hand amid monarch's cancer battle
Princess Kate brother James Middleton admits his major failure
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Real reason behind Princess Kate emotional health update video
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall are becoming ‘PR gold dust’ for royals
King Charles, Prince Harry’s upcoming UK meeting details disclosed
Prince Harry gets confused with Prince William at Kevin Costner’s event
Princess Anne lays wreath on behalf of King Charles in Netherlands
Kate Middleton spotted on first outing since cancer recovery