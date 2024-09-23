Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow ahead of Duke's UK visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly faced a major setback ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s UK trip.
Recently, National Portrait Gallery’s spokesperson revealed that gallery won’t be putting up a picture of the royal couple that it acquired earlier this year.
The viral photo featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Harry standing side-by-side at the opening of the One Young World summit in Manchester two years ago.
Misan Harriman, the couple’s close friend, took the famous picture.
As per Express, the spokesperson shared, "The portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was acquired for the Gallery's photographs collection in May 2024.”
"Following cataloguing and its digitisation, the portrait was added to our website at the beginning of this month. There are no current plans to display the portrait in the gallery,” the insider noted.
Moreover, the Spare author is set to make a trip to UK to attend annual Wellchild Awards to honour seriously ill children on September 30, 2024.
Speculations are suggesting that he might visit King Charles and Queen Camilla after monarch wished him on 40th birthday.