Prince William breaks silence over major change in his life

  September 23, 2024
Prince William, who recently took the internet by storm by debuting beard look for the first time since 2008 really “loves” how he looks.

As per the insiders, Prince William has been working on self-improvement lately, especially since Kate Middleton completed her preventive chemotherapy.

William is said to be enjoying public’s reaction over this new change in his appearance as he always wanted to keep a beard but couldn’t fulfil his desire because of royal protocol.

“William really loves how he looks with a beard, he always has,” an insider exclusively told In Touch.

They added, “He’d have been wearing one for years now if it weren’t for royal protocol. It might sound silly, but [Prince] Harry wasn’t lying in his memoir when he wrote that he and William fought about his wedding day beard.”

The source went on to share, “Harry had to get special permission for his beard, and that did aggravate William since he’s always followed royal protocol out of respect for the Queen.”

As per the insider, since King Charles has ascended to the crown after Queen Elizabeth II’s death “certain protocols are loosening” therefore, “William is taking full advantage and growing out his beard.

“It’s looking like he’ll probably keep it there for a while. He might even grow it out thicker,” the insider added.

Prince William debuted his beard in August while appearing in a video to congratulate the U.K.’s Olympic team alongside Kate Middleton.

