World

Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets

Lebanon said at least 50 were killed and hundreds were wounded in the intense Israeli strikes

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Lebanon said at least 50 were killed and hundreds were wounded in the intense Israeli strikes
Lebanon said at least 50 were killed and hundreds were wounded in the intense Israeli strikes

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have hit more than 300 targets of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to CNN, the IDF on Monday, September 23, 2024, in a message on X (previously Twitter) wrote, “So far, more than 300 Hezbollah targets have been struck today."

The health ministry in Lebanon confirmed that at least 100 people have been killed during the Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon since morning, while the Public Health Emergency Operations Center stated that more than 400 people, including children, women, and paramedics, have been injured as the conflict intensifies.

Moreover, civilians and government ministers in southern Lebanon villages and cities have received text and voice messages warning them to leave the places where Hezbollah is operating.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallan, at a military officials meeting in Tel Aviv, asserted, "The sequence of operations continues and will continue until we achieve our goals to return the residents of the north safely to their homes.”

Meanwhile, the Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged the United Nations and “influential countries” to pressure Israel to stop “aggression” in his country.

The intense strikes have raised the fear of all-out regional conflict in the Middle East. 

Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours

Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours
Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby

Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby

Prince Harry meets ‘distanced’ Queen as she surprisingly lands in New York

Prince Harry meets ‘distanced’ Queen as she surprisingly lands in New York
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets

Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets

World News

Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Elon Musk warns Kamala Harris presidency would ‘destroy’ Mars program
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
South Korea warns GRAVE consequences to North Korean ‘trash balloons’
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Zelenskyy to unveil 'victory plan' to Biden, Harris, Trump amid Russia conflict
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Trump rules out 2028 elections if he fails to win in November
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
UK considers new sanctions against Israeli settlers amid rising tensions
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Iran coal mine explosion claims 51 lives, rescue efforts continue
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Southampton Airport to see no British Airways flights in summer 2025
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Biden Administration's gun safety initiatives show promising results, reports
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama claims four lives and leaves many injured
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
US to propose ban on Chinese tech in autonomous vehicles over security concerns