Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have hit more than 300 targets of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.
According to CNN, the IDF on Monday, September 23, 2024, in a message on X (previously Twitter) wrote, “So far, more than 300 Hezbollah targets have been struck today."
The health ministry in Lebanon confirmed that at least 100 people have been killed during the Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon since morning, while the Public Health Emergency Operations Center stated that more than 400 people, including children, women, and paramedics, have been injured as the conflict intensifies.
Moreover, civilians and government ministers in southern Lebanon villages and cities have received text and voice messages warning them to leave the places where Hezbollah is operating.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallan, at a military officials meeting in Tel Aviv, asserted, "The sequence of operations continues and will continue until we achieve our goals to return the residents of the north safely to their homes.”
Meanwhile, the Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged the United Nations and “influential countries” to pressure Israel to stop “aggression” in his country.
The intense strikes have raised the fear of all-out regional conflict in the Middle East.