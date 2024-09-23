Adele makes shocking decision for fiancé Rich Paul after career break announcement

Adele made her choices crystal clear by prioritizing her upcoming marriage to fiancé Rich Paul and starting a family, over her music career.
The Skyfall singer has turned down a whopping $100 million deal to extend her Las Vegas residency for two more years.
“While fans may be disappointed by the news, it’s clear that Adele is choosing to prioritize family over fortune for now,” a source told the Life & Style.
They went on to share, “She has more money than she could ever spend, but now she wants a life.”
“People don’t realize how much you sacrifice being at the top like Adele!” the insider added.
This news comes after Adele announced a break from performing, on September 1, as her Las Vegas residency concludes in November.
"I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart,” the Hello singer said during her performance in Munich.
The Weekends with Adele residency, started in November 2022, and will conclude when Adele performs her final 10 gigs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 25 to November 23.