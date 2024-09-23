Entertainment

Adele makes shocking decision for fiancé Rich Paul after career break announcement

Adele announced a break from music career for'incredibly long time,' on September 1

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Adele made her choices crystal clear by prioritizing her upcoming marriage to fiancé Rich Paul and starting a family, over her music career.

The Skyfall singer has turned down a whopping $100 million deal to extend her Las Vegas residency for two more years.

“While fans may be disappointed by the news, it’s clear that Adele is choosing to prioritize family over fortune for now,” a source told the Life & Style.

They went on to share, “She has more money than she could ever spend, but now she wants a life.”

“People don’t realize how much you sacrifice being at the top like Adele!” the insider added.

This news comes after Adele announced a break from performing, on September 1, as her Las Vegas residency concludes in November.

"I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart,” the Hello singer said during her performance in Munich.

The Weekends with Adele residency, started in November 2022, and will conclude when Adele performs her final 10 gigs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 25 to November 23.

Entertainment News

Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders
Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game
Sabrina Carpenter wraps countdown to Short n’ Sweet Tour: SEE
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Zendaya reveals favourite part about job at ‘Dune: Part Two’ screening
Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne says 'I do' to fiancé Joe Hooten
Courteney Cox gushes over her character Monica on ‘Friends’ 30th anniversary
Emily Blunt’s daughters weird response on iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’ laid bare
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s love grows stronger after baby Jack’s arrival
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Rachel Weisz ‘felt terribly for Prince Andrew’ while watching ‘A Very Royal Scandal’
Florence Pugh calls out online bullying over weight