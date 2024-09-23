Apple to launch smarter Siri with enhanced AI features next year

Sci-Tech

Siri will feature a refreshed user interface with a glowing activation effect

  by Web Desk
  September 23, 2024
Apple is expected to introduce a more advanced Siri powered by its AI system, Apple Intelligence, for iPhones by January 2025.

Reports suggest that this updated Siri become fully integrated with Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 update, which will include writing tools and web page summaries.

Apple showcased its Apple Intelligence features at WWDC 2024 in June, with some already available for beta testing.

While, not all features may be included at once, as some are likely to be saved for the iOS 18.4 update, expected in March.

What are the major key updates coming to Siri?

Key updates to Siri include improved natural language understanding, allowing it to interpret even vague commands using AI.

It will also be integrated with Apple’s native apps, enabling voice control.

Siri will feature a refreshed user interface with a glowing activation effect, and users can also give commands through text using the Type to Siri option.

