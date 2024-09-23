Prince Andrew comes out of another storm to fight King Charles

Prince Andrew has survived yet another media storm to come out resuming his alleged fight with King Charles.
As A Very Royal Scandal released this week, he found himself at the center of a new challenge, which could’ve reopened his Jeffrey Epstein case in the public.
Since the production is created by journalist Emily Maitlis, who herself interviewed the Duke of York during his scandalous Newsnight interview, it posed an even greater risk of taking his image down once and for all.
But with A Very Royal Scandal coming out on Thursday, the media attention wasn’t as significant this time, even with the show including portrayals of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
According to an insider, Prince Andrew isn’t fazed by the release as its effect has died down even before starting.
One source told GB News, “It’s a great relief that this new show appears to have sunk without trace. Prince Andrew felt he came out of the first film rather well.”
“It seemed hard to believe there would be any appetite for another go-round and that looks to be the case. He’s getting on with his own life and hopes these endless attacks on him will stop,” they added.
As per the same person, Prince Andrew still has “no intention” of giving into King Charles’ demands by moving out of the Royal Lodge.