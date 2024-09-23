Royal

Prince Harry delivers crisp speech at Diana Award event

Prince Harry touched important topics while remembering Princess Diana in New York City

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Prince Harry touched important topics while remembering Princess Diana in New York City
Prince Harry touched important topics while remembering Princess Diana in New York City

Prince Harry grabbed a chance to raise awareness about mental wellness and the necessity for climate action once more as he kickstarted his solo trip in New York today, on September 23.

As per Express UK, he took a seat on center stage at an event for the Diana Award, which ran as part of the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in Manhattan.

At one point of the event, the Duke of Sussex delivered a short yet impactful speech.

“It affects every single one of us, from the top to bottom, from the youngest to the oldest,” he said, addressing mental health concerns.

Prince Harry added, “And I think you guys are leading the charge in hopefully being able to break down the stigma to be able to continue these conversations.”

His statement was made in reference to the organizers of the Diana Award event as well as those young people who have been honored with the prize itself for striving to bring positive change in this world.

On the panel front, the Duke of Sussex was joined by the charity chief executive Tessy Ojo along with two former winners named Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang and Christina Williams.

“I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys. Not just you, but all of the winners, and, Tessy – you’ve been in this for a very long time so thank you for that as well,” Prince Harry expressed.

Asking people to keep shooting their activism and compassion through to keep the memory of his mother Princess Diana alive, he ended his speech with a “thank you.”

Kamala Harris prepares to reveal economic strategies THIS week

Kamala Harris prepares to reveal economic strategies THIS week
Justin Bieber warned for his ‘creepy’ relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Justin Bieber warned for his ‘creepy’ relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Donald Trump assassination plot: ‘Shocking’ letter from suspect revealed in court filing

Donald Trump assassination plot: ‘Shocking’ letter from suspect revealed in court filing

Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo

Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo

Royal News

Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
King Charles delivers ‘surprise of life’ in new announcement video
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Prince Andrew comes out of another storm to fight King Charles
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Kate Middleton’s health condition having positive impact on Prince William
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Prince William breaks silence over major change in his life
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Prince Harry meets ‘distanced’ Queen as she surprisingly lands in New York
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow ahead of Duke's UK visit
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Prince Harry begins New York trip with high-profile dinner without Meghan Markle
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Princess Anne becomes King Charles’ right hand amid monarch's cancer battle
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Princess Kate brother James Middleton admits his major failure
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Princess Kate, Prince William join James Middleton after his great loss
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Real reason behind Princess Kate emotional health update video
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall are becoming ‘PR gold dust’ for royals