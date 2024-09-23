Prince Harry delivers crisp speech at Diana Award event

Prince Harry grabbed a chance to raise awareness about mental wellness and the necessity for climate action once more as he kickstarted his solo trip in New York today, on September 23.
As per Express UK, he took a seat on center stage at an event for the Diana Award, which ran as part of the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in Manhattan.
At one point of the event, the Duke of Sussex delivered a short yet impactful speech.
“It affects every single one of us, from the top to bottom, from the youngest to the oldest,” he said, addressing mental health concerns.
Prince Harry added, “And I think you guys are leading the charge in hopefully being able to break down the stigma to be able to continue these conversations.”
His statement was made in reference to the organizers of the Diana Award event as well as those young people who have been honored with the prize itself for striving to bring positive change in this world.
On the panel front, the Duke of Sussex was joined by the charity chief executive Tessy Ojo along with two former winners named Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang and Christina Williams.
“I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys. Not just you, but all of the winners, and, Tessy – you’ve been in this for a very long time so thank you for that as well,” Prince Harry expressed.
Asking people to keep shooting their activism and compassion through to keep the memory of his mother Princess Diana alive, he ended his speech with a “thank you.”