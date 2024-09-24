Ali Rehman Khan and Nusrat Hidayatullah confirm their relationship status 

Ali Rehman Khan and the renowned fitness expert Nusrat Hidayatullah have made it official after months of keeping everyone guessing.
On Instagram this Monday, Nusrat shared a charming mirror selfie with the Janaan star.
In the photo, the couple were seen twinning in black outfits, radiating chemistry.
She wrote a heartfelt caption to describe the special moment, "Date Night," accompanied by a heart symbol.
Nusrat then went on sharing the same mirror selfie on her Instagram feed, sparking further excitement "You said this cute lil pic of us deserved more than just story, so here you have it. Love you fam, bless."
The news has spread like wildfire and sent waves of joy through social media with fans and well-wishers congratulating the pair on their relationship.
Its finally official between the two as the confirmation has put an end to speculations surrounding their romance, which was erupted by the last post of the fitness expert.
To note, on August 8, 2024, Nusrat unveiled a collage of cool pictures with the Heer Man Ja actor, revealing that the duo spent a great time together.
Admired for his talent and charisma, Ali Rehman Khan has done a slew of projects and is a well known figure in Pakistan's drama and film industry.