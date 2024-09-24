Entertainment

Donna Kelce raves about Travis Kelce being Taylor Swift's perfect match

Donna Kelce attended the 'Grotesquerie' premiere in New York City on Monday

  • September 24, 2024
Donna Kelce couldn't help but gush over her son Travis's budding romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift, calling him the perfect match for the singer.

She revealed to Page Six exclusively on Monday at the Grotesquerie premiere in New York City, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is featured, that she thinks Kelce's well-known romance with the Lover singer “kind of interesting.”

“He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good,” she gushed. “He’s kind. He’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she.”

Donna also shared about Kelce and Swift, “I hope they’re having a good time.”

The source asked her if she was happy with Travis for his role in the ten-episode drama series that Ryan Murphy is producing for FX, and she replied, “Oh, it’s so awesome. Just to be able to see your kids do what they absolutely love to do, and hopefully this is something he likes! I know he wanted to try [acting], so we’ll see how it goes.”

The 71-year-old explained that she’s “always told” both her children, “If you do something you love to do, you will get really good at it.”

Although she said it's too soon to tell if Kelce "loves to do it," she did point out that he's "very coachable because he is in sports."

To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began the romance in September 2023.

