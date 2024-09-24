Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's dinner date fuels second wedding rumors

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were spotted on a romantic dinner date amid second wedding rumours.
The lovebirds decided to try a Sheesh restaurant in London, England.
Millie, 20, went for a classy date look with white blazer and loose pants. While Jake, 22, looked draper in a grey blazer with white shirt underneath.
They were also spotted grabbing dinner with family and friends over the weekend. The family outing sparked second wedding speculations.
An insider told The Sun, "Their first wedding in America in May was a very low-key ceremony, the second wedding is going to be huge.”
While sharing more details about the huge ceremony, the tipster noted, "Millie and Jake have booked a huge British singer to perform at the wedding. She was one of the biggest names in music this year, so they are delighted she is flying over especially for them."
For the unversed, the couple got engaged in 2023 after two years of dating.
Millie and Jake officially tied the knot in May 2024.
The guest list for their intimate wedding ceremony consisted of close family and friends.