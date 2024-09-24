Lady Gaga shocks fans by revealing matchmaker behind her romance with Michael Polansky

Pop icon Lady Gaga has revealed the unexpected matchmaker behind her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky, leaving fans surprised by the connection that brought the couple together.
The Joker: Folie à Deux actress disclosed who arranged her meeting with her fiancé Michael Polansky, who proposed earlier this year.
She shared that her mother Cynthia Germanotta was the matchmaker four years ago.
“My mom, she said, ‘I just met your husband,’” the 38-year-old told Access Hollywood in an interview published September 23, “And I was like, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’”
“He was at a birthday party at Sean Parker’s house,” Gaga continued.
She added, “I went to the party and I met him, and he was just the most amazing man I’d ever met. We talked for, like, three hours and then I couldn’t find him, but then he called me.”
“I’m really grateful for my mom’s advice,” she added. “You don’t always take your mom’s advice, but mom did good!”
Notably, at a 2020 New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas, Gaga and Polansky made their romantic debut by showing off their PDA. A month later, Gaga confirmed the relationship on Instagram.