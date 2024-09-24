Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicts end of Ukraine-Russia war by 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country is closer to ending the Russian war against Ukraine, and the “decisive action” of the United States could help in ending the war quickly.
According to Reuters, Zelenskyy, who is on his visit to the US in an interview with ABC News on Monday, September 23, urged the US and other allies who have provided multi-billion-dollar assistance to Kyiv and imposed sanctions against Russia to continue their support.
He also asserted, “I think that we are closer to peace than we think. We are closer to the end of the war," adding that Ukraine can only push Russian President Vladimir Putin “to stop the war” if it is in a “strong position.”
Zelenskyy, who is in the US to attend the annual meeting of the United Nations, will also present his “victory plan” to US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington later this week.
He will also share his plan with former President Donald Trump, who is running in the November elections for the second term in the White House.
Moreover, the Ukrainian president after meeting with the bipartisan delegation from the US Congress posted on Telegram, “Now, at the end of the year, we have a real opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. Decisive action now could hasten the just end of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year.”
Furthermore, Trump on Monday said that he would end the Russian war against Ukraine within days if he got elected in November. He also claimed that Zelenskyy wanted the Democrats to win elections again.