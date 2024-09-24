Daniel Ricciardo’s HUGE mistakes in F1 that ended his career

As Daniel Ricciardo’s career in Formula One came to an end, let’s take a look at major mistakes the Red Bull has made during his tenure.
On Sunday, Daniel drove for the last time at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix and earned 18th position. He also set the record of fastest lap which helped his team win the driver championship.
The 35-year old driver has bagged eight wins and 32 podiums throughout his career, which is certainly a huge accomplishment. However, during the last few years his career tailed off.
From 2014-2018, he drove for RB and became the legend of bold overtake. Plenty of drivers double his age could not pull off such risky stunts.
Daniel had to leave Red Bull for Renault in 2019, and later on he drove two years at McLaren–during this entire time the “high-performance” athlete was not trusted with a competitive car.
Many experts blamed his move to shift from the Red Bull team to Renault, and some might even blame Max Verstappen for taking his place.
It is pertinent to note that, Daniel ended his career with his former team RB.