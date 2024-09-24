Sports

Daniel Ricciardo’s HUGE mistakes in F1 that ended his career

Daniel Ricciardo earned 18th place during his last race in Formula One at Singapore Grand Prix

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Daniel Ricciardo’s HUGE mistakes in F1 that ended his career
Daniel Ricciardo’s HUGE mistakes in F1 that ended his career

As Daniel Ricciardo’s career in Formula One came to an end, let’s take a look at major mistakes the Red Bull has made during his tenure.

On Sunday, Daniel drove for the last time at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix and earned 18th position. He also set the record of fastest lap which helped his team win the driver championship.

The 35-year old driver has bagged eight wins and 32 podiums throughout his career, which is certainly a huge accomplishment. However, during the last few years his career tailed off.

From 2014-2018, he drove for RB and became the legend of bold overtake. Plenty of drivers double his age could not pull off such risky stunts.

Daniel had to leave Red Bull for Renault in 2019, and later on he drove two years at McLaren–during this entire time the “high-performance” athlete was not trusted with a competitive car.

Many experts blamed his move to shift from the Red Bull team to Renault, and some might even blame Max  Verstappen for taking his place.

It is pertinent to note that, Daniel ended his career with his former team RB.

Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech

Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech
Pregnant Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi join forces for ‘Wuthering Heights’

Pregnant Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi join forces for ‘Wuthering Heights’
Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor celebrate record-breaking success of 'Jaan Nisar'

Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor celebrate record-breaking success of 'Jaan Nisar'

England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours

England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours

Sports News

England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Emmanuel Petit calls Cristiano Ronaldo the ‘greatest role model’ in football history
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistani captain Fatima Sana vows to defeat India
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Alcaraz breaks silence on Federer comparisons after winning Laver Cup
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Ravichandran Ashwin makes history in India's big win over Bangladesh
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez 'embraces' his new journey at Al-Nassr
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Max Verstappen's one-word response on FIA swearing penalty: 'ridiculous'
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Kyle Larson takes victory, two former NASCAR champions exist playoffs
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry gets a new twist from Stefano Pioli
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Virat Kohli's lighthearted dig at Shakib Al Hasan goes viral during Test match: Watch