England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours

Leg spinner Adil Rashid has shrugged off all the rumours about his retirement from international cricket.
According to BBC, Rashid, ahead of the third One Day International (ODI) match against Australia, opened up about his retirement plans by shrugging off all the retirement rumours.
Rashid told BBC, “I have not thought about it (retirement) yet. Keep playing, enjoy it, stay fit, bowl well, and contribute to wins, hopefully, World Cups and Champions Trophies, that is my ultimate aim. I have not thought about retiring or calling it a day any time soon."
He further added, “I'm playing each game and each series as it comes, and if I'm still enjoying it and performing well, I'll keep carrying on.”
Talking about his “best friend,” Moeen Ali, who recently took retirement from international cricket, the spinner said, “We always have that banter and vibes. That's not there anymore, but that is life. Everything moves on."
Rashid called the recent changes in the team the “big changes,” and he believes that the rebuilding process always takes time, but they are covering every base in terms of bowling, batting, and keeping.
England will play the third ODI of a five-match series against Australia on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at the Riverside Ground. The Aussies are leading the series 2-0.